Minister Seethakka pays tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka honoured the portrait of social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary at Prajabhavan on Friday.

Accompanied by Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Saikumar, Prajakavi Jayaraju, Karimnagar District Library Chairman Sathu Mallesh, and Jan Vigyan Vedika President Ramesh, Seethakka highlighted Phule’s contributions to women’s education and empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Seethakka expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for officially recognising Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary as Women’s Teachers’ Day, a longstanding demand by Dalit and backward communities.

“Savitribai Phule’s life and sacrifices are an inspiration for future generations. Her efforts to establish 50 schools for the underprivileged in defiance of societal restrictions laid the foundation for the education of millions, including women and marginalised groups,” Seethakka said.

The minister also emphasised the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, economic progress, and making women self-reliant. Public organisations and leaders praised her for achieving this milestone.

Prajakavi Jayaraju lauded Seethakka’s efforts, calling her the “new Savitribai Phule” for championing the cause of women teachers and education.

This official recognition is seen as a tribute to Phule’s legacy and a step toward acknowledging the contributions of social reformers who have shaped history.