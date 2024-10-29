Telangana

Minister Tummala Nagesswara Rao Lays Foundation for CC Road Project, Stresses Quality Standards

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nagesswara Rao emphasised the necessity of adhering to quality standards in the construction of cement concrete (CC) roads

Safiya Begum29 October 2024 - 16:17
Minister Tummala Nagesswara Rao Lays Foundation for CC Road Project, Stresses Quality Standards
Minister Tummala Nagesswara Rao Lays Foundation for CC Road Project, Stresses Quality Standards

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nagesswara Rao emphasised the necessity of adhering to quality standards in the construction of cement concrete (CC) roads.

 He laid the foundation stone for CC road construction in the 19th Division at Ekalavya Nagar here. Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) released Rs 1.55 crore for the project.

During the event, the Minister stressed the importance of maintaining quality in road construction, ensuring proper leveling, and adhering to the work order specifications regarding road width. He urged that there should be no compromise on the quality of the work.

The event was attended by State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Royal Nagesswara Rao, City Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya, RDO Ganesh, 19th Division Corporator Chamakura Venkata Narayana, Corporator Komartapu Murali, Municipal EE Krishna Lal, officials, and others.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Safiya Begum29 October 2024 - 16:17

Related Articles

Secretariat CSO Issues Strict Memo to TGSP Staff on Conduct and Responsibilities

Secretariat CSO Issues Strict Memo to TGSP Staff on Conduct and Responsibilities

29 October 2024 - 17:38
KT Rama Rao's Increasing Legal Troubles: Over 10 Complaints Filed in 10 Months

KT Rama Rao’s Increasing Legal Troubles: Over 10 Complaints Filed in 10 Months

29 October 2024 - 16:46
Telangana: DCA issues show-cause notice to 15 private medical shops in government hospitals for drug violations

Telangana: DCA issues show-cause notice to 15 private medical shops in government hospitals for drug violations

29 October 2024 - 16:22
KT Rama Rao Asks BRS Cadre to Focus on Exposing Congress’s Failures and Broken Promises

KT Rama Rao Asks BRS Cadre to Focus on Exposing Congress’s Failures and Broken Promises

29 October 2024 - 16:03
Back to top button