Minister Tummala Nagesswara Rao Lays Foundation for CC Road Project, Stresses Quality Standards

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nagesswara Rao emphasised the necessity of adhering to quality standards in the construction of cement concrete (CC) roads.

He laid the foundation stone for CC road construction in the 19th Division at Ekalavya Nagar here. Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) released Rs 1.55 crore for the project.

During the event, the Minister stressed the importance of maintaining quality in road construction, ensuring proper leveling, and adhering to the work order specifications regarding road width. He urged that there should be no compromise on the quality of the work.

The event was attended by State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Royal Nagesswara Rao, City Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya, RDO Ganesh, 19th Division Corporator Chamakura Venkata Narayana, Corporator Komartapu Murali, Municipal EE Krishna Lal, officials, and others.