Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha Visit NIMS Hospital to Console Students from Asifabad School

Hyderabad: Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha visited the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad today to check on students from the Tribal Ashram High School in Wankidi, Asifabad district, who recently fell ill.

The ministers met with the affected students and their families, offering support and reassurance of the government’s commitment to their recovery. Expressing concern over the incident, Minister Prabhakar noted, “The health and safety of our students is our highest priority. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this health issue and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Konda Surekha also assured the students and their families that the state would cover all medical expenses and work to strengthen health and safety protocols at schools across the region.

The sudden illness of these students has raised concerns among parents and the local community, prompting calls for improved health screenings and nutrition programs in residential schools, particularly those in tribal areas. The ministers emphasized that the government would closely monitor and address any systemic issues to prevent similar cases in the future.