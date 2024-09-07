Minor teenage girl found unconscious near Bengal highway

Kolkata: Tension ran high in West Bengal’s Hooghly district when an unconscious and semi-nude 15-year-old girl was found dumped near a highway after allegedly being abducted and sexually assaulted.

The Police, however, denied any sexual assault and said she had been sexually harassed and an FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Left parties gheraoed the Haripal police station and the office of the Hooghly district Superintendent of Police (Rural) demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

The unconscious scantily clad girl was found in front of the BDO office at Haripal on Friday night.

The locals and the girls’ relatives have started a protest since the crime was reported. They claimed four unidentified youths abducted the girl in a car from the road while she was returning home from private tuition at Singur on Friday evening.

The local people found her lying in a dark place near a cold storage in an unconscious state last night.

Police took the girl to Haripal Hospital for treatment and brought her to Haripal police station to lodge an FIR under POCSO Act.

Hooghly Rural Police Superintendent Kamonasish Sen said an investigation into the incident has been started following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

However, he denied any sexual assault. “What we come to know is that the girl was sexually harassed,” the SP said.

The student and youth wings of the CPI-M and students owing allegiance to SUCI held protest demonstrations in front of the Haripal Police station and the SP office.

BJP’s cyber wing Chief and party co-in charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya alleged that the girl was raped and dropped off by the roadside naked in Haripal.

“This is part of Greater Kolkata region. The girl has been admitted to the local hospital.

Mamata Banerjee’s police has cordoned off the hospital, media isn’t being given access and local TMC leaders are swirling around, to ensure the incident doesn’t get reported.

West Bengal is the most unsafe place for women and girls. Mamata Banerjee has failed. She must step down, immediately. Enough is enough,” he said.