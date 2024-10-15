Minority Front Condemns Insulting Remarks by MLA Nitesh Rane, Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, and Ramgiri Maharaj

Mumbai: Officials of the BJP Minority Front gathered today to condemn recent derogatory statements made by MLA Nitesh Rane, Yati NarasinghanandSaraswati, and Ramgiri Maharaj, which they claim insulted the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, not only in Maharashtra but across the globe.

In a press release, the Minority Front highlighted how these statements promote conservatism and extremism, which could prove harmful to the social fabric of Maharashtra and the country. The statements were viewed as furthering religious discrimination and encouraging violent nationalism, especially against minorities.

The Minority Front has demanded an immediate apology from the individuals involved and urged the government to take strict action to prevent such inflammatory remarks in the future. They emphasized the need for the government to protect the rights of minorities and ensure respect for all communities.

Officials of the Minority Front gathered today to condemn recent derogatory statements made by MLA Nitesh Rane, Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati, and Ramgiri Maharaj, which they claim insulted the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community, not only in… pic.twitter.com/1jvdNzaOKT — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 15, 2024

“Muslim minorities are deeply hurt by the statements of Nitesh Rane, Ramgiri Maharaj, and Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati,” said Rehan Memon, State Secretary of the Minority Front, BJP Maharashtra. “We will not remain silent when our community is attacked and marginalized. We will continue to speak out against these actions and work towards creating a more inclusive society.”

The press conference was held at the Mumbai Press Club, and the Minority Front reiterated their commitment to fighting against hate speech and ensuring justice for religious minorities.

For more information, contact Rehan Memon at 7400339226.