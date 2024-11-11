MJCET Students Shine as 77 Students Complete Wipro TalentNext Java Full Stack Certification
In a remarkable achievement, 77 students from Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology (MJCET), Banjara Hills, successfully completed the prestigious Wipro TalentNext Java Full Stack Certification Course.
The students were honored at a Certificate Presentation Ceremony held at the college, where Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of the Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES) and Chairman of the Governing Council of MJCET, presented the certificates.
Key Event Highlights
- Date of Event: November 11, 2024
- Venue: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology (MJCET), Banjara Hills
- Course: Wipro TalentNext Java Full Stack Certification
- Number of Students: 77 Successful Graduates
- Certificate Presented by: Mr. Zafar Javeed
Wipro TalentNext Program Overview
The Wipro TalentNext Program is a nationwide initiative aimed at enhancing the skills of engineering students, providing them with the necessary tools to excel in the IT industry. As part of this initiative, MJCET collaborated with Wipro Technologies, offering third-year students specialized training in Java Full Stack Technology. The program, which is aimed at making students “Digital Ready” for the tech industry, was offered at no cost to students.
Training Details
The comprehensive 150-hour course was conducted online from June 7, 2024 to October 13, 2024. It was delivered every Friday and Saturday, led by Dr. MD Asrar Ahmed, Wipro Certified Faculty and Assistant Professor in MJCET’s Information Technology Department. To qualify for the certification, students were required to pass four remotely proctored assessments.
Key Participants at the Event
The certificate distribution ceremony was attended by several prominent figures from MJCET:
- Mr. K V Narsimha Rao – Registrar, MJCET
- Prof. Farooq Basha – Training & Placement Officer, MJCET
- Prof. Syed Shabbeer Ahmed – Head, CSE Department
- Prof. Gouri R Patil – Head, IT Department
- Prof. Ayesha Naaz – Head, ECE Department
- Dr. Asrar Ahmed – Associate Head, CS and AI Department
Impact on Students’ Career Prospects
The Java Full Stack Certification awarded by Wipro is a significant milestone for the students, offering them a competitive edge in the tech job market. With this certification, the students are now better equipped for job opportunities both on-campus and off-campus, as it significantly boosts their technical skills and employability.
Mr. Zafar Javeed’s Message
During the ceremony, Mr. Zafar Javeed congratulated the successful students and encouraged them to leverage their newly acquired skills to further their careers. He emphasized that this achievement reflects MJCET’s continuous commitment to providing industry-ready education and equipping students with essential skills for success in the professional world.
MJCET’s Continued Commitment to Skill Development
This achievement underscores MJCET’s commitment to fostering industry-relevant skills through collaborations with leading organizations like Wipro Technologies. The college continues to prioritize the professional growth of its students, ensuring they are prepared to face the challenges of the rapidly evolving tech industry.