Iqra Islamic International School Wins 8 Medals at 2nd Inter-District Sub-Junior Wushu Championship 2024

Hyderabad: Iqra Islamic International School, Santosh Nagar, achieved remarkable success at the 2nd Inter-District Sub-Junior Wushu Championship for Boys and Girls 2024, held at Sri Bhavishyaa CBSE School, Hasthinapuram, Hyderabad on 9th and 10th November 2024. The event was organized by the Wushu Association of Telangana, with young athletes from across the region competing in various weight categories.

Medal Winners from Iqra Islamic International School

The students at Iqra Islamic International School delivered a stellar performance, winning a total of 8 medals — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, and 5 Bronze. The medal winners were celebrated for their outstanding skills and sportsmanship in Wushu, a Chinese martial art that combines elements of self-defense, performance, and competition.

Gold Medal Winners:

Syeda Hafeez Unnisa (Class 8, Girls, -52 kg) – Gold Medal

(Class 8, Girls, -52 kg) – Syed Mir Kamran Ali (Class 6, Boys, -33 kg) – Gold Medal

Silver Medal Winner:

Amatul Salam Rufaida (Class 9, Girls, -45 kg) – Silver Medal

Bronze Medal Winners:

Farzeen Fatima (Class 5, Girls, -24 kg) – Bronze Medal

(Class 5, Girls, -24 kg) – Rayya Fatima (Class 5, Girls, -30 kg) – Bronze Medal

(Class 5, Girls, -30 kg) – Manahil Fatima (Class 8, Girls, -48 kg) – Bronze Medal

(Class 8, Girls, -48 kg) – Syed Mujtaba Ali (Class 8, Boys, -56 kg) – Bronze Medal

(Class 8, Boys, -56 kg) – Mohammed Arhaan Uddin (Class 9, Boys, -39 kg) – Bronze Medal

Coach Mohammed Sarwar Ahmad

The achievements of these young athletes were made possible with the guidance and mentorship of Coach Mohammed Sarwar Ahmad, who played a pivotal role in training and motivating the students throughout their preparation for the competition.

Event Overview

The 2nd Inter-District Sub-Junior Wushu Championship brought together young Wushu practitioners from various districts of Telangana, who competed in categories based on age and weight classes. The championship provided an excellent platform for students to showcase their talent and gain experience in the sport.

Looking Ahead

The strong performance by Iqra Islamic International School is a testament to the school’s commitment to promoting sports and encouraging students to excel in extracurricular activities. The students’ achievements in Wushu reflect their hard work, dedication, and the support of their coaches and school administration.