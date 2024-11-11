Hyderabad Police Imposes Ban on Gatherings and Rallies Near Secretariat Starting November 11

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have imposed a ban on public gatherings, rallies, processions, and dharnas near the Telangana Secretariat starting today, November 11, 2024, until further notice. This ban, enforced under Section 163 of BNSS, applies to any gathering of five or more persons within a 500-meter radius of the Secretariat.

Details of the Ban

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C. V. Anand, issued the prohibitory orders following the possibility of protests from various groups over public issues in the area. The restrictions will remain in effect around the Telangana Secretariat to ensure peace and maintain law and order.

Also Read: Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Aramghar Junction, Traffic Comes to a Halt

Conditions for Protests

While the ban on gatherings is strict around the Secretariat, the police have clarified that peaceful protests and dharna programs will still be permitted at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, a designated area for such activities. These protests will be allowed in Hyderabad and Secunderabad as long as they adhere to the guidelines and are held at the approved location.

The police have emphasized that no public protests, rallies, or meetings will be allowed anywhere else in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad without prior approval.

Penalties for Violation

The authorities have made it clear that any individual or group found violating the orders will face legal action, including penal prosecution. The police will enforce the restrictions strictly, and violators may face consequences under the law.

Reason for the Ban

The move follows intelligence reports indicating a high likelihood of protests by various groups in the area due to unresolved public issues. The police have taken this preventive step to avoid any disturbances or clashes, ensuring the safety and security of the public and government personnel.

Key Takeaways: