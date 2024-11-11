Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Aramghar Junction, Traffic Comes to a Halt

Hyderabad: A massive fire erupted on Monday at the bustling Aramghar Junction in Shivrampally, causing significant disruptions to traffic in the area. The fire, which broke out at a commercial establishment near the junction, quickly spread due to strong winds, sparking alarm among local residents and commuters.

Emergency response teams, including fire engines and police, have been dispatched to the site and are working diligently to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby buildings.

The incident has caused a complete standstill in traffic on one of Hyderabad’s busiest routes, impacting the flow of vehicles along the main road. Authorities have implemented diversions to ease congestion and are advising commuters to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties so far, although several shops in the vicinity are believed to have sustained damage. Local officials are investigating the cause of the fire, and the immediate priority is to contain the flames and restore normalcy in the area. Further updates are expected as firefighters work to bring the situation under control.