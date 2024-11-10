Car Crashes into Divider Near Erragadda, Hyderabad

A car accident occurred near Erragadda in Hyderabad when a vehicle lost control and collided with a road divider.

The incident, which took place during peak traffic hours, caused significant disruption, with traffic slowed down as officials worked to remove the vehicle and clear the road. Nearby commuters reported the loud crash, leading authorities to respond swiftly to the scene.

Though no severe injuries have been reported, the car sustained considerable damage. Eyewitnesses noted that the car was moving at high speed before it struck the divider.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause, checking for potential factors like speeding or driver distraction.

This accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety, especially in high-traffic areas like Erragadda, where even minor incidents can lead to significant traffic delays.