Tension Erupts at Osmania University as Police and BRSV Leaders Clash Over Effigy Burning Incident

Hyderabad: Tensions flared at Osmania University (OU) on Friday after a clash between police and BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Students’ Wing) leaders over the attempted burning of effigies of Congress leaders Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. The incident occurred near the OU Arts College, following controversial remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during his visit to Valigonda.

BRSV leaders, in protest against the CM’s statements, had planned to burn the effigies of the two Congress leaders. However, police intervened and thwarted their attempt, leading to a standoff. The situation quickly escalated, with the police detaining several BRSV leaders and taking them to the local police station for further questioning.

Also Read: Minimally Invasive Surgeries Not Available in Telangana Government Hospitals, Urgent Need for Action

The protest was sparked by KCR’s alleged inappropriate comments directed at Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to the constituency. The remarks stirred political tensions and provoked strong reactions from leaders of the opposition Congress party, who have since condemned the Chief Minister’s behavior.

The incident at Osmania University has raised concerns over rising political clashes on university campuses and the role of student organizations in shaping political discourse in the state. Authorities are expected to address the situation with heightened security to prevent further disturbances.

This event underscores the growing political polarization in Telangana, as different parties vie for dominance ahead of upcoming elections.