Hyderabad

Tension Erupts at Osmania University as Police and BRSV Leaders Clash Over Effigy Burning Incident

Tensions flared at Osmania University (OU) on Friday after a clash between police and BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Students' Wing) leaders over the attempted burning of effigies of Congress leaders Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

Fouzia Farhana9 November 2024 - 18:54
Tension Erupts at Osmania University as Police and BRSV Leaders Clash Over Effigy Burning Incident
Tension Erupts at Osmania University as Police and BRSV Leaders Clash Over Effigy Burning Incident

Hyderabad: Tensions flared at Osmania University (OU) on Friday after a clash between police and BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Students’ Wing) leaders over the attempted burning of effigies of Congress leaders Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. The incident occurred near the OU Arts College, following controversial remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during his visit to Valigonda.

BRSV leaders, in protest against the CM’s statements, had planned to burn the effigies of the two Congress leaders. However, police intervened and thwarted their attempt, leading to a standoff. The situation quickly escalated, with the police detaining several BRSV leaders and taking them to the local police station for further questioning.

Also Read: Minimally Invasive Surgeries Not Available in Telangana Government Hospitals, Urgent Need for Action

The protest was sparked by KCR’s alleged inappropriate comments directed at Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to the constituency. The remarks stirred political tensions and provoked strong reactions from leaders of the opposition Congress party, who have since condemned the Chief Minister’s behavior.

The incident at Osmania University has raised concerns over rising political clashes on university campuses and the role of student organizations in shaping political discourse in the state. Authorities are expected to address the situation with heightened security to prevent further disturbances.

This event underscores the growing political polarization in Telangana, as different parties vie for dominance ahead of upcoming elections.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana9 November 2024 - 18:54

Related Articles

Government City College, Hyderabad achieves NAAC A grade with a historic 3.67 CGPA on a seven-point scale, setting a new standard for government institutions in the state."

Hyderabad’s City College Achieves Historic Milestone with NAAC A Grade

10 November 2024 - 00:56
Young Innovators Shine at Mekathlon 2024 Hyderabad Edition: A Showcase of Robotics and Sustainable Tech Solutions

Young Innovators Shine at Mekathlon 2024 Hyderabad Edition: A Showcase of Robotics and Sustainable Tech Solutions

9 November 2024 - 20:42
HYDRAA Removes Long-standing Encroachments in Film Nagar, Road Construction to Begin Soon

HYDRAA Removes Long-standing Encroachments in Film Nagar, Road Construction to Begin Soon

9 November 2024 - 19:27
Owaisi Criticizes BJP's "Vote Jihad" Remark, Questions Language Used During PM’s Foreign Visits

Owaisi Criticizes BJP’s “Vote Jihad” Remark, Questions Language Used During PM’s Foreign Visits

9 November 2024 - 19:10
Back to top button