MLAs’ Complaints Against Konda Surekha Reach Congress Leadership

In a recent development, the Congress high command has taken a serious stance on the ongoing disputes among leaders in Warangal. The responsibility to resolve the Warangal issue has been entrusted to Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Abdul Wasi16 October 2024 - 09:52
Warangal MLAs have lodged complaints with the party leadership, accusing Minister Konda Surekha’s faction of creating disturbances in the district. According to the complaints, the Konda faction has been causing unrest, prompting action from the party’s central leadership.

To bring an end to these disputes, the high command has tasked Minister Ponguleti with handling the situation. He has been given the responsibility of ensuring coordination among the Warangal MLAs and resolving internal conflicts before the upcoming local body elections. The leadership emphasized that such internal squabbles, even over minor issues, could potentially harm the party’s prospects in the elections.

Ponguleti’s role will be crucial in ensuring unity among the leaders to prevent any further damage to the party’s image and success in the district.

