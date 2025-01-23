Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Promises $600 Billion U.S. Investment, Will Trump Ready to Travel?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pledged a $600 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years. The announcement comes as Trump hints at returning to Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed on Thursday that the kingdom plans to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years. This announcement came during a phone call between the crown prince and U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling a major commitment to boosting bilateral trade and investment.

Mohammed Bin Salman: Expanding Investments and Strengthening Trade Ties

According to a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed that Saudi Arabia intends to significantly expand its investments and trade relations with the U.S. over the next four years, potentially surpassing the $600 billion figure. The details of the call were not immediately shared by the White House.

During the same call, the crown prince also spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring the importance of deepening the strategic relationship between the two nations.

Trump’s Potential Return to Saudi Arabia

The announcement came shortly after President Trump mentioned the possibility of making Saudi Arabia his first foreign visit after his inauguration, a move reminiscent of his first overseas trip in 2017. During a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump discussed the idea of returning to the kingdom, citing the previous deal made during his 2017 visit where Saudi Arabia agreed to purchase $450 billion worth of U.S. products.

“If Saudi Arabia wanted to buy another $450 billion or $500 billion — we’ll up it for all the inflation — I think I’d probably go,” Trump said, hinting at another major trade deal.

Impact of 2017 Visit and Regional Politics

Trump’s 2017 visit to Saudi Arabia had lasting geopolitical consequences, including the start of a years-long boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations. The new investment pledge signals continued close ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the kingdom’s growing economic ambitions.