Mohammed Siraj Pens Emotional Goodbye to RCB After IPL Auction, Thanks Fans for Unwavering Support

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has bid a heartfelt farewell to his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after being bought by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for a staggering Rs 12.25 crore. The announcement, which marked the end of his seven-year association with RCB, has sparked an outpouring of emotions from Siraj, who took to Instagram to express his gratitude and love for the franchise and its fans.

In his emotional post, Siraj thanked RCB for the incredible journey he had with the team and reflected on the bond he had formed with the franchise. The post, shared on Instagram, was accompanied by a video showcasing his time at RCB, capturing moments of training, match performances, and celebrations with his teammates.

A Journey Filled with Gratitude

“Hello my RCB family. Thank you for all the love and blessings that you have given me. I will miss you all,” wrote Siraj, as he fondly remembered his time in the RCB jersey. The post carried a deep sense of gratitude as Siraj looked back at his journey with the franchise.

“For seven years, RCB has been very close to my heart. As I take a look back on my time in an RCB shirt, my heart is full of gratitude, love, and emotion,” said Siraj in the post. He went on to talk about how his journey with RCB was an extraordinary experience, one that was filled with ups and downs but was always driven by the unwavering support of the RCB fans.

From First Ball to Final Goodbye: A Bond Like No Other

Siraj expressed that from the very first ball he bowled in RCB colours to every wicket taken and every match played, he never imagined the bond he would form with the franchise and the fans. “RCB is more than just a franchise; it’s a feeling, a heartbeat, a family that feels like home,” Siraj shared, capturing the essence of his deep connection with the team.

The pacer acknowledged the difficult moments, including the losses that hurt deeply, but said that the support from the fans helped him stay motivated. “There were nights when the losses hurt deeper than words can explain, but it was your voices in the stands, your messages on social media, your constant belief that kept me going. You, the fans of RCB, are the soul of this team. The energy you bring, the love you give, the faith you show—it’s unmatched.”

A Fanbase Like No Other

Siraj also took time to thank RCB fans for their loyalty, love, and support, saying there was no fanbase like theirs. “I have seen your tears when we’ve fallen short, and I’ve witnessed your celebrations when we’ve risen to the occasion. And let me tell you, there’s no fanbase in the world like you. Your love, your dedication, your loyalty—it’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

He went on to add that though he was starting a new chapter with Gujarat Titans, RCB would always have a piece of his heart. “Though I now step into a new chapter of my career, RCB will always have a piece of my heart. This isn’t goodbye—this is a thank you. Thank you for believing in me, for embracing me, and for making me feel like a part of something much bigger than just cricket.”

A New Beginning for Siraj

While Siraj’s heartwarming post marks the end of his association with RCB, the pacer is looking forward to the new chapter with Gujarat Titans. He was bought by the Titans after a bidding war that saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals also showing interest in the player. However, RCB opted not to exercise their Right to Match (RTM) card, allowing Gujarat Titans to sign Siraj.

Currently on national duty, Siraj played a pivotal role in India’s victory in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. As he prepares to step into this new phase of his career, the memories of his time with RCB will remain close to his heart.

As Siraj moves forward, his emotional message resonates with fans, not just of RCB, but also cricket lovers around the world who have followed his journey closely. His post is a testament to the power of sportsmanship, loyalty, and the bond between players and fans that goes beyond just the game.