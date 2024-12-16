Mohan Babu Family Feud: Actor’s Health Claims Delay Police Inquiry

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G. Sudheer Babu, announced on Monday that investigations are ongoing into the three FIRs filed in connection with disputes within the family of actor Manchu Mohan Babu.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Sudheer Babu revealed that Mohan Babu’s statement is yet to be recorded, as the actor has cited health concerns and is reportedly under medical care.

“Mohan Babu has approached the court, which granted him a temporary exemption from police inquiry until December 24. We had earlier issued him notices and will issue another notice requesting his appearance before the investigation team,” the Commissioner stated.

He added that the police are exploring the possibility of seeking court permission to examine the actor before the December 24 deadline.

When asked about Mohan Babu’s hospital visit to meet the injured TV journalist involved in the attack and his travel to Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, despite claiming health issues, the Commissioner said these developments would be thoroughly verified during the investigation.

The case remains under close scrutiny, with officials working to resolve the matter promptly.