Monsoon Rains in Pakistan Cause 293 Deaths and 564 Injuries

Islamabad: According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan has experienced significant casualties and damage due to monsoon rains over the past two months. The recent report reveals that 293 people have lost their lives, and 564 others have been injured as a result of weather-related accidents.

The torrential rains have inflicted extensive damage across the country, with 19,572 homes, 39 bridges, and several schools suffering partial or complete destruction. Additionally, approximately 1,077 livestock have perished between July 1 and August 31.

The hardest-hit region is Eastern Punjab, where 112 fatalities and 302 injuries have been reported due to severe rainfall. The northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follows with 88 deaths and 129 injuries.

The NDMA has issued warnings for the coming days, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Pakistan. Authorities are advising residents to stay vigilant and prepare for possible further disruptions.

The ongoing weather conditions continue to pose challenges for the affected regions, with relief efforts underway to address the immediate needs of those impacted by the devastating rains.