Mother, 5-yr-old son killed in accident

Mirzapur (UP): A woman and her 5-year-old son died after being allegedly hit by a passenger van in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Gorahi village under the Kachhavan police station limits on Saturday night when Sita Devi (35), her son Shashikant and husband were returning home and the van coming from the opposite side hit them, they said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Devi and her son were declared brought dead, they added.

The police said they have seized the vehicle and launched a manhunt to nab the accused driver.  

