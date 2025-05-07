Moto Edge 60 Pro Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specs, Offers, and More

Motorola has officially made its latest flagship, the Moto Edge 60 Pro, available for purchase in India starting May 7, 2025. Packed with powerful features and AI-enhanced camera technology, this smartphone is expected to disrupt the upper mid-range smartphone segment. Here’s everything you need to know about the pricing, specifications, and launch offers.

Moto Edge 60 Pro Price in India

The Moto Edge 60 Pro comes in two storage variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹29,999

– ₹29,999 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹33,999

Consumers can buy the device from Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and leading offline retail outlets across India. It is available in three Pantone-certified colors:

Also Read: Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Get Up to 80% Off on Furniture – Top Deals on TV Units, Shoe Racks, Side Tables & More

Pantone Dazzling Blue

Pantone Shadow

Pantone Sparkling Grape

Additionally, users purchasing via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card may get attractive cashback offers, making the deal even more lucrative.

Moto Edge 60 Pro Specifications

Stunning Display and Build

The device features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an ultra-smooth viewing experience. The premium finish and Pantone colors give it a distinct look in the crowded smartphone market.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC powers the Moto Edge 60 Pro. Paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, it ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and daily usage without compromise.

Best-in-Class AI Camera System

Motorola has equipped the Edge 60 Pro with a triple rear camera setup, all at 50MP resolution:

50MP Main Sensor

50MP Ultra-Wide + Macro

50MP Telephoto with 50x Zoom and motoAI

This is currently the only smartphone in its segment offering a 50MP triple camera setup with advanced AI capabilities. Early reviews praise its performance in both daylight and low-light conditions.

Battery and Charging

The Moto Edge 60 Pro houses a massive 6,000mAh battery, supporting 90W TurboPower fast charging. It promises all-day battery life with minimal downtime for charging.

Out of the box, the device runs on Android 15, with Motorola promising:

3 years of major OS updates

4 years of security patches

This gives buyers peace of mind in terms of long-term software support and security.

Should You Buy the Moto Edge 60 Pro?

With its premium design, flagship-level AI camera setup, high refresh rate display, and aggressive pricing, the Moto Edge 60 Pro stands out in the sub-₹35,000 segment. Add in the bank offers and color variety, and this smartphone becomes one of the top picks in India for mid-2025.

Would you like suggested meta descriptions or featured image ideas as well?