Motorola Launches moto g45 5G: The Segment’s Fastest 5G Smartphone, Starting at Rs. 9,999

New Delhi: Motorola has officially launched its latest offering in the affordable 5G smartphone market, the moto g45 5G. Starting at an effective price of just Rs. 9,999, the device is now available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.

The moto g45 5G sets a new benchmark in its segment, featuring the powerful Snapdragon® 6s Gen 3 processor and support for 13 5G bands, making it the fastest 5G smartphone in its category. The device also boasts a premium vegan leather finish and is available in three stunning Pantone-validated colors: Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta.

Key Features of moto g45 5G:

Equipped with the Snapdragon® 6s Gen 3 processor, the moto g45 5G delivers superior 5G performance, with VoNR support and up to 4 carrier aggregation. Stunning Display: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla® Glass 3 protection, ensuring a smooth and durable viewing experience.

The device is one of the thinnest and lightest in its segment, with an ultra-premium vegan leather finish and IP52 water resistance. Immersive Audio: Dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos® provide an enhanced audio experience, complemented by the segment's first Hi-Res Audio feature.

The moto g45 5G is available in two memory variants: 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 10,999, and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 12,999. As part of the launch offer, consumers can avail an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on select bank credit cards, bringing the effective prices down to Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

In addition to its impressive hardware, the moto g45 5G comes with a suite of Motorola’s signature software features, including Smart Connect^, moto secure, Family Space, and moto unplugged. The smartphone also promises a seamless user experience with Android 14 pre-installed, a guaranteed upgrade to Android 15, and three years of assured security updates.

Additional Offers:

Rs. 1,000 instant discount on Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank credit card and EMI transactions, valid from August 28 to September 10, 2024. Reliance Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs. 5,000, including Rs. 2,000 cashback and Rs. 3,000 in vouchers on prepaid plans.

The moto g45 5G is designed for those who seek top-tier performance, cutting-edge design, and advanced features at an affordable price. With its launch, Motorola continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the 5G smartphone market in India.