MS Dhoni Fires Warning Over Pitch Quality as CSK Roar Back With Victory Over LSG

Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has called upon IPL organisers to improve pitch quality, advocating for batting-friendly surfaces that encourage shot-making. His comments came after CSK defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, ending a five-match losing streak.

Dhoni Shines with the Bat, Named Player of the Match

The legendary CSK skipper played a crucial 26-run cameo off just 11 balls, steering his team to victory in a tight chase. His quickfire knock earned him the Player of the Match award, and his words during the post-match presentation highlighted concerns over pitch conditions affecting CSK’s batting performance this season.

“Maybe we need to play on wickets that are slightly better so that it’ll give the batters confidence to play their shots. You don’t want to play timid cricket,” Dhoni said.

Chepauk Pitch Under Scanner as CSK Struggles at Home

Despite Chepauk being CSK’s fortress over the years, the team has now suffered three losses at home in the current IPL season. Dhoni attributed some of the batting struggles to the slow nature of the Chennai surface, suggesting that better pitches would benefit the overall confidence of the team.

“One of the reasons could be that the Chennai wicket is slightly on the slower side. When we’ve played away, our batting has looked better,” Dhoni added.

CSK’s Tactical Changes Pay Off

CSK made strategic changes to their playing XI, dropping Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway to bring in Shaikh Rasheed and Jamie Overton.

Shaikh Rasheed contributed with a solid 27-run knock.

contributed with a solid 27-run knock. Jamie Overton added depth to the lower middle order, giving the team more flexibility.

added depth to the lower middle order, giving the team more flexibility. Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to No. 4, although the move did not pay off as expected.

Dhoni acknowledged that the bowling unit has performed consistently, but stressed the need for the batting lineup to step up as the tournament progresses.

A Confidence-Boosting Win for CSK

This victory could prove to be a turning point for CSK in IPL 2025, with the team looking to rebuild momentum in the second half of the season. Dhoni emphasized that the win brings much-needed confidence to the squad.