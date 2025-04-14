IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Blazing Finish Powers CSK to Victory Over LSG

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a sensational late cameo, scoring 26 runs off just 11 balls to guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a thrilling 5-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium. In a high-pressure chase, Dhoni’s power-packed finish proved to be the difference, helping CSK secure their second win of the season.

CSK Opt to Field, Makes Key Changes

CSK won the toss and elected to field first. They made notable changes to their playing XI, bringing in Shaik Rasheed and Jamie Overton in place of R Ashwin and Devon Conway. The move paid early dividends as Khaleel Ahmed struck in the first over to dismiss Aiden Markram.

Dhoni Review System Strikes Again

Nicholas Pooran, one of LSG’s key batters this season, failed to get going. A successful DRS call saw Anshul Kamboj trap Pooran LBW, tightening CSK’s grip on the innings. LSG’s powerplay woes continued as they managed only 42 runs in the first six overs.

Pant and Marsh Rebuild, Jadeja Strikes

Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh steadied the innings with a 50-run stand. However, Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership by dismissing Marsh. Pant found an able partner in Ayush Badoni, who had fortune on his side with a couple of close calls going his way.

CSK Return to Winning Ways

Despite a gritty 63-run knock from Rishabh Pant, LSG ended with a modest total. In reply, CSK chased down the target with composure. While the top order laid the foundation, it was Dhoni’s explosive knock at the death that sealed the game for Chennai.

The win takes CSK back into the mix, while LSG will have to reassess their approach ahead of their next outing.