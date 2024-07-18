Mumbai Influencer Dies After Falling into 300-Foot Gorge While Filming Video

A 27-year-old Mumbai influencer, Aanvi Kamdar, tragically died after falling into a 300-foot gorge near the popular Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The incident occurred on Tuesday during a monsoon outing with seven friends, according to police reports.

Kamdar, known as @theglocaljournal on Instagram, had 257,000 followers and was well-known for sharing content on travel, luxury discoveries, cafés, itineraries, tips, and personal experiences. Her bio indicated she was a chartered accountant and had previously worked at Deloitte.

The outing turned tragic around 10:30 am on July 16 when Kamdar slipped into a deep crevice while recording a video near the Kumbhe waterfall in Mangaon.

According to a police official from Mangaon police station, Kamdar and her friends were visiting the scenic waterfall during the rainy season. While she was filming the surroundings, she fell into the gorge. Her friends immediately raised an alarm, prompting the police and local rescuers to reach the spot. Kamdar was taken to the nearby Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital, where she passed away during treatment.