Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony at Azad Maidan

Mumbai is gearing up for the grand swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Azad Maidan. The event, set to begin at 5:30 PM, will witness the presence of several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In anticipation of large crowds and heightened traffic in South Mumbai, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory outlining road closures, diversions, and parking restrictions to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public convenience.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

The following traffic regulations will be in place from 12:00 PM until the event concludes:

Hazarimal Somani Marg Restriction : No entry from OCS Junction to CSMT Junction.

: No entry from OCS Junction to CSMT Junction. Alternate Route: OCS Junction → Hutatma Chowk → Kalaghoda → K Dubhash Marg → towards the desired destination. Princess Street Bridge (South Bound) Restriction : No traffic from NS Road (Marine Drive) and Coastal Road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction.

: No traffic from NS Road (Marine Drive) and Coastal Road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction. Alternate Route: NS Road. Mahapalika Marg Restriction : Closed on both sides from CSMT Junction to Metro Junction.

: Closed on both sides from CSMT Junction to Metro Junction. Alternate Route: LT Marg → Chakala Junction → DN Road → CSMT Junction. Mahatma Gandhi Marg Restriction : No entry from OCS Junction to Metro Junction.

: No entry from OCS Junction to Metro Junction. Alternate Route: LT Marg or Maharishi Karve Road. Rambhau Salgaonkar Road Traffic Update: Two-way vehicular traffic will be allowed between Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) and Volga Chowk from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Parking Restrictions

There will be no parking facilities available at Azad Maidan. The police have urged attendees to use public transport, particularly Mumbai’s local trains, to reach the venue conveniently.

Public Safety and Smooth Flow of Traffic

The Mumbai Traffic Police have requested citizens to cooperate and follow the advisory to minimize inconvenience. Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and avoid the affected areas during the event hours.

Stay tuned for updates as Maharashtra prepares for this high-profile political event, with Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time.