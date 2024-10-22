Municipal Commissioner of Pebbair Caught by ACB for Accepting Bribe

Wanaparthy: Kandikatla Adisheshu, the Municipal Commissioner of Pebbair Municipality in Wanaparthy district, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

The bribe was allegedly sought in exchange for sanctioning the payment for contract work, including painting and laying CC roads completed in 2023.

The ACB officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted a sting operation and apprehended the official while accepting the bribe. The incident has raised concerns about corruption in local administration.

Citizens are encouraged to report corruption by dialing the ACB’s helpline, 1064, for immediate action. The authorities reiterated their commitment to eradicating corruption from public offices.

Further investigations are underway, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of corrupt practices.