Musi River Levels Surge at Chaderghat: GHMC Urges Residents to Stay Indoors

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an urgent advisory urging residents to stay at home as persistent rainfall has caused a significant rise in the Musi River’s water levels.

Amrapali Kata, GHMC Commissioner, emphasized the seriousness of the situation in her statement. “Due to the heavy rains, the Musi River has seen a notable increase in flow at the Chaderghat bridge. For the safety of all, we strongly advise citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel,” she stated.

The city has been experiencing relentless downpours for the last 24 hours, leading to water-logging in numerous low-lying areas and raising concerns about potential flooding.