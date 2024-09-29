Musi Riverbank Protests: BRS Leaders Meet Residents, Evaluate Demolition Plans

Hyderabad: A delegation of BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLAs and MLCs visited the Musi Riverbank areas in Hyder Shah Kote today to assess the situation firsthand amidst rising concerns about the proposed demolitions of homes in the flood-prone zones.

The visit comes as part of an ongoing effort by the government to address both public safety and environmental concerns along the riverbanks. The Musi River, known for its history of flooding, has prompted government action to clear encroachments and illegal constructions in these vulnerable areas. However, the move has sparked widespread protests, with residents fearing the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

During their visit, the BRS leaders interacted with local families, many of whom expressed their deep anxiety over the impending demolitions. Children and elders alike have been participating in protests, holding placards and pleading with authorities not to destroy their homes. The MLAs and MLCs reassured the residents that their concerns would be conveyed to higher authorities and emphasized that any action taken by the government would include appropriate measures for rehabilitation and compensation.

“The government’s priority is to ensure public safety, especially during the monsoon season, while also protecting the rights of those living in these areas,” said one of the MLAs. “We are here to understand the ground reality and will work to ensure a balanced approach that addresses both environmental and human needs.”

The BRS delegation also inspected the conditions along the riverbank, noting the challenges posed by illegal constructions that increase the flood risk. They emphasized that while the government is committed to reducing these risks, it is also exploring solutions that minimize displacement and provide adequate resettlement options for affected families.

The visit has raised hopes among local residents that the government may reconsider its approach to the demolitions or at least provide them with more clarity and support in the coming weeks.

As the issue continues to develop, the involvement of senior leaders in the BRS is expected to play a key role in shaping the government’s final decision on the fate of the Musi riverbank settlements in Hyder Shah Kote.