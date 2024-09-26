Hyderabad

Musi Riverbank Residents Protest Against Government Survey, Block Officials’ Entry

The authorities were reportedly there to assess the encroachments and infrastructural conditions in these flood-prone regions.

Safiya Begum26 September 2024 - 16:22
Hyderabad: Tensions arose in the Chaitanyapuri, Phanigiri, and SVS Nagar areas along the Musi riverbank as local residents obstructed municipal, revenue, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials from conducting a planned survey.

However, the residents, opposing the survey, blocked the officials’ entry, demanding prior consultation and clarity on the purpose of the survey.

The situation remains tense, with locals insisting on discussions with higher authorities before allowing any further action.

