Muslim Groups in Karnataka Demand Religion-Based Budgeting, BJP Alleges

Bengaluru: The BJP has raised strong objections to a recent meeting between Muslim community leaders and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where the delegation requested increased budgetary allocations for minorities. The BJP claims that such demands constitute religion-based budgeting.

BJP Criticizes Religion-Based Demands

Amit Malviya, BJP’s National Information and Technology Department head and a member of the party’s National Executive, criticized the meeting on social media platform X. He wrote, “This kind of Muslim assertion and religion-based demands led to India’s partition along religious lines in 1947. We can’t afford it again.”

Malviya explained that a delegation of Muslim community leaders, including Ministers Rahim Khan, Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, met with Siddaramaiah to request increased funding for minorities in the state’s budget.

Allegations of Minority Appeasement

Referring to a statement made by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Malviya further alleged, “Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who led the Congress-led UPA for 10 years, had stated that Muslims have the first right to India’s resources. In Karnataka, the Muslim community is now demanding their share in return for supporting the Congress.”

Malviya accused the Congress of engaging in “brazen minority appeasement,” pointing out that Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan’s office reportedly circulated details of the meeting to the media.

Opposition Criticizes Congress Government’s Allocations

Both the BJP and JD(S) have accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of favoring minorities while sidelining Hindus. However, the Congress has defended its allocations, emphasizing that they are intended for the welfare and development of minority communities.

In the 2024-25 State Budget, the Congress government allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the welfare of the Muslim community, a move that has drawn criticism from opposition parties. Responding to the allegations of appeasement, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “In a Rs 3.71 lakh crore budget, can’t we allocate even 1 per cent for Muslims? We have provided Rs 3,000 crore for schools and development. What’s wrong with that?”

Challenges Ahead with the 2025-26 Budget

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present the 2025-26 Budget in March, which is expected to exceed Rs 4 lakh crore. This will be Siddaramaiah’s 16th budget as Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticized the state government, accusing it of planning to borrow Rs 1 lakh crore for the budget and failing to deliver on its promises of development. He claimed that even Congress MLAs privately acknowledge the lack of progress, citing ongoing issues such as crime, bank robberies, and cattle-related violence.

The state government also faces challenges in funding its flagship “five guarantee” schemes, which are a central component of the Congress party’s national agenda, amidst mounting fiscal pressures.