Bobby Deol Shares a Romantic Birthday Wish for ‘The Woman’ Who Has His Heart

Mumbai: Bollywood star Bobby Deol has shared a heartfelt and romantic birthday wish for his wife, Tania, expressing that she holds his heart forever.

A Sweet Instagram Tribute

Taking to Instagram, Bobby posted a mushy picture of himself posing with Tania. In the image, the actor can be seen tightly hugging his wife as they smile for the camera. Bobby looked dapper in a white T-shirt, dark pants, and sneakers.

“Happiest birthday to the woman who has my heart, forever and always,” Bobby wrote alongside the picture.

Bobby, who is the son of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, married Tania in 1996. The couple has two sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Bobby’s Latest Project: ‘Daaku Maharaaj’

On the work front, Bobby’s latest film is “Daaku Maharaaj.” He shared that he chose this project because he wanted to do something “massy and earthy.”

“What drove me to this project was the subject; it was very earthy, and I was looking for something which is massy and earthy and with emotions that the masses and the whole of India can connect with,” Bobby explained.

“Daaku Maharaaj,” which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, tells the story of a daring robber striving for survival and establishing his own territory amidst conflicts with powerful adversaries.

Excitement to Work with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Bobby also expressed his excitement about working with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the first time. He said, “Working with Bala Sir for the first time—that was so exciting, and I really had to do this film. Then discovering Bobby as a director who has done such an amazing job as a director—I wish the team all the best.”

Directed by Bobby Kolli, “Daaku Maharaaj” has recently faced some backlash due to its controversial song “Dabidi Dibidi,” which came under fire for the significant age gap between Urvashi, 30, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, 64, as well as criticism over its choreography.