Grateful to Subhash Ghai for Entrusting Us with the Iconic Title ‘Deva’: Siddharth Roy Kapur

Mumbai: On the occasion of filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s landmark 80th birthday, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur expressed his gratitude for entrusting him with the iconic title “Deva,” a name that has been under Ghai’s cinematic custody since 1987 and was originally reserved for a film starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The Title Transfer and Blessing from Amitabh Bachchan

After just one phone call with Siddharth, Subhash Ghai agreed to give away the title, but with one condition: the approval of cine icon Amitabh Bachchan. Later, Bachchan gave his approval, making the transfer possible.

Siddharth expressed his heartfelt thanks, saying, “All of us at Roy Kapur Films and the film’s team are so honoured and grateful to Subhashji for entrusting us with the iconic title Deva. In just one call with him, he immediately agreed to relinquish the title with the blessings of Mr. Bachchan, who was also kind enough to give us the go-ahead.”

The Legacy of ‘Deva’

Siddharth acknowledged that “Deva” is a title with immense legacy and significance, having originally been envisioned by Subhash Ghai for a grand project with Amitabh Bachchan in the late 1980s. He further added, “His passing this torch to us speaks volumes about his generosity. The entire Deva team is doing everything possible to uphold this title’s essence and to deliver an action extravaganza that echoes the intensity and impact that Subhashji had once envisioned.”

Siddharth also took a moment to wish the filmmaker a happy 80th birthday: “Happy 80th Birthday Subhashji! We hope to make you proud.”

‘Deva’ Action Thriller: A Highly Anticipated Release

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, “Deva” is an action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati.

At the trailer launch, Shahid Kapoor shared his experience of playing Dev Ambre in the film. He described the character as “a piece of my heart,” adding, “For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film, something that resonates with the masses.

For me, this is the next step in my journey. It’s been one of the most challenging films of my career. There’s so much in Dev’s character that I don’t want to reveal just yet—you’ll have to watch it on January 31.”

The highly anticipated film will be released on January 31.