Uttar Pradesh Marks 76th Foundation Day: National Leaders Extend Warm Greetings

Lucknow: On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh’s 76th Foundation Day, national leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP President J.P. Nadda extended their heartfelt greetings, emphasizing the crucial role the state plays in India’s overall development.

President Droupadi Murmu’s Message on Uttar Pradesh Day

In her message, President Droupadi Murmu praised the hardworking and talented residents of Uttar Pradesh, acknowledging the state’s significant contribution to the economic, social, political, and spiritual development of India.

She expressed her confidence that the state would continue its journey of growth and prosperity, contributing to the nation’s progress.

“My heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state of Uttar Pradesh Day. This state plays an important role in the economic, social, political, and spiritual development of the country.

I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue to move forward on the path of overall development,” President Murmu shared in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his warm wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh, lauding the state’s role in shaping India’s cultural, historical, and developmental landscape.

He emphasized the state’s rich heritage, which includes significant mythological landmarks, and recognized the strides made in development over the past eight years.

“This holy land, which has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture, has been engaged in creating new chapters of development for the last eight years.

With the government dedicated to public welfare and the relentless hard work of the people, I have full faith that Uttar Pradesh will contribute immensely to the creation of a developed India,” PM Modi stated.

Amit Shah Highlights Spiritual and Cultural Heritage

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his heartfelt congratulations, recognizing Uttar Pradesh as a land rich in spirituality, knowledge, and cultural heritage. He prayed for the state’s continued progress and welfare.

“Heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, the land of religion, knowledge, and rich cultural heritage.

I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the all-round development of the state and the welfare of the people,” said Amit Shah in his message on X.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Commitment to Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the occasion with a message emphasizing the state’s rich historical and cultural significance.

He mentioned Uttar Pradesh as the holy birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, underscoring the state’s contributions to Indian culture, values, and bravery. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks of development, security, and good governance.

We are committed to making Uttar Pradesh a ‘developed-self-reliant state’,” CM Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Reflects on Uttar Pradesh’s Legacy

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his warm wishes, recognizing Uttar Pradesh’s unique cultural diversity and rich history. He highlighted the state’s continuous progress and its unprecedented contributions to India’s development in various fields.

Dhankhar also expressed his joy at attending the foundation day celebrations in Lucknow, noting the energy and vibrancy of the state.

“Uttar Pradesh is an inspiration for its cultural diversity, rich history, and continuous progress. The achievements of this state have made an unprecedented contribution to India’s development in many areas,” said Dhankhar.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda’s Tribute to Uttar Pradesh

BJP National President J.P. Nadda also extended his best wishes, acknowledging Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural and spiritual significance.

He highlighted the recent milestones, including the construction of the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and the grand Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which have energized both the state and the entire nation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government is setting new dimensions of progress and global prestige, with the resolve of Antyodaya in the state,” Nadda stated.

He expressed his belief that Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role in India’s journey toward becoming a ‘Developed India.’

Uttar Pradesh’s Role in India’s Growth and Development

Uttar Pradesh, known for its diverse cultural heritage, rich spiritual significance, and deep historical roots, has consistently contributed to the progress of the nation.

From its spiritual landmarks like Ayodhya and Varanasi to its critical role in politics, economy, and culture, the state continues to be an influential player in India’s development narrative.

Over the past few years, the state has seen significant strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and governance, reinforcing its position as a central pillar of India’s growth.