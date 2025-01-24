PM Modi Reaffirms Commitment to Empowering the Girl Child on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government’s strong commitment to empowering the girl child and ensuring equal opportunities for her across various sectors.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi expressed pride in the accomplishments of girls across India, stating, “Today, on National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her.

India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all.”

Highlighting key areas of progress, PM Modi emphasized that the government’s focus spans education, technology, healthcare, and skills development to empower girls and prevent discrimination.

“We are equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child,” he added.

National Girl Child Day: A Step Towards Gender Equality

National Girl Child Day, observed every year on January 24, is dedicated to raising awareness about the rights, education, and welfare of girls.

Established in 2008 by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, this day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of empowering girls, creating a society free from gender discrimination, and offering equal opportunities.

The day also shines a light on pressing issues like female foeticide, the declining sex ratio, child marriage, and limited access to education and healthcare for girls.

The government uses this occasion to promote education for girls, encourage social respect for them, and emphasize the need to address gender biases in society.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Empowering Girls Through Action

As part of its efforts, the Modi government launched the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” (Save daughters, educate daughters) scheme in 2015 to address the child sex ratio imbalance and to empower girls through education and awareness.

National Girl Child Day is a reminder of the critical importance of initiatives aimed at tackling societal barriers that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.

The day serves as an opportunity for the nation to reflect on the challenges faced by girls, from early marriage to limited access to vital services, and to discuss actionable solutions.

The government continues to focus on creating an environment that promotes equal opportunities for girls, contributing to a future where gender equality is the norm, not the exception.