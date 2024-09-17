Muslim Man Beaten on Train Due to Religious Prejudice

A distressing incident occurred on train number 2273 traveling from Gulbarga to Tandur. A Muslim man named Naeem was subjected to an unjust assault by a woman who used abusive language targeting his religion.

The woman reportedly beat Naeem with slippers and used derogatory terms against him.

Despite the shocking attack, fellow Hindu passengers intervened and defended Naeem, affirming his innocence and standing up against the unjust treatment.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about religious intolerance and the importance of standing against discrimination.