Muslim Youth Injured by BJYM Members in Telangana (Video)
A Muslim youth was brutally attacked and injured by BJYM members in Ghatkesar, Telangana, for transporting buffaloes. The police are investigating this shocking hate crime.
Hyderabad, January 2 (Munsif News Bureau): In Telangana, incidents of hate crimes against Muslims continue to rise. A recent example involves a Muslim youth injured by BJYM members during a brutal attack in the Ghatkesar area. The victim, Mohammad Umar, was targeted for transporting buffaloes in a vehicle.
According to sources, the incident occurred late last night when Umar was moving six buffaloes in a DCM van purchased from Bibinagar Market to the city. As his vehicle reached Ghatkesar, BJYM activists, including Pawan Reddy, stopped the van and launched a violent assault using sticks and knives. The attack left Umar severely injured, with damaged teeth and multiple wounds on his body.
Upon receiving the information, MLC Rahmat Baig visited the Ghatkesar police station and strongly condemned the attack. He filed a complaint against the attackers, who are reported to have been involved in similar incidents in the past. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.
This shocking incident of a Muslim youth injured by BJYM members underscores the ongoing challenges faced by minorities in Telangana.