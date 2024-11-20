MVA Leads in Two Exit Polls for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Polls Predict Close Contest with Mahayuti Alliance

New Delhi: As the Maharashtra Assembly election results draw nearer, two prominent exit polls have given the edge to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), indicating a strong challenge to the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the latest projections, the MVA is set to secure a significant lead in the election, with ELECTORAL EDGE forecasting the alliance to win 150 seats, while Mahayuti is expected to secure only 118 seats. The remaining 20 seats are anticipated to go to other parties, marking a closely contested race.

Also Read: Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Who Has the Edge—Mahayuti or MVA? Check Here

Another exit poll by SAS Hyderabad presents a slightly different outlook but still points to a competitive result. This poll projects the MVA to secure between 147 to 155 seats, while Mahayuti is predicted to win 127 to 135 seats. Other smaller parties could secure 10-13 seats, further suggesting a fragmented political landscape in Maharashtra.

The MVA, a coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, has been aiming for a comeback after a challenging term in opposition. On the other hand, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, is seeking to retain power in the state.

These exit poll results have stirred significant political discussions, with the MVA gaining ground despite Mahayuti’s established presence in Maharashtra. The outcome of these elections will have major implications on both state and national politics, especially with the upcoming 2024 general elections.

While exit polls are indicative, they have historically had varying degrees of accuracy, and the final result will depend on the turnout and electoral behavior on the day of the election. Pollsters and political observers alike are now closely watching how the final vote count will unfold in the coming days.