‘My GHMC’ App Simplifies Civic Services for Hyderabad Residents

Hyderabad: The ‘My GHMC’ mobile application has been developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to cater to the daily civic needs of residents in a more efficient and transparent manner. From raising complaints to accessing essential services, the app acts as a one-stop digital solution for Hyderabadis.

Lodge Complaints with Geo-Tagged Photos

Users can report issues related to sanitation, engineering, health, street lighting, road repairs, drain cleaning, and sweeping through the app. Complaints can be submitted along with photographs and geo-location, which are forwarded directly to the concerned officials for swift redressal. Users can also track complaint status and submit feedback once the issue is resolved.

Access to Multiple GHMC Services

Apart from complaint resolution, the app enables citizens to apply for trade licenses, pay property taxes, and book vehicles for construction waste removal. Payments can be made easily through credit/debit cards and UPI. The app also provides information like GHMC office locations and weather alerts.

Commissioner Encourages Public Use

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan urged residents to actively use the app, highlighting its user-friendly design and comprehensive features. “With just a few clicks, people can solve both individual and community issues,” he said.

Download and Use Today

The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms via the Play Store and App Store. Citizens can report issues by simply clicking a photo, track the resolution process, and even apply for a pet dog license. The Locate Ward Office feature helps users find the nearest GHMC office.

The Commissioner encouraged all Hyderabad residents to leverage this digital platform and take full advantage of the services offered.