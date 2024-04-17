My son is being framed by police in false cases: ex-MLA Shakeel

Hyderabad: Former Bodhan MLA Shakeel has finally reacted to the cases and arrest of his son in a car accident incident. A video was released by him from Dubai.

He alleged that West Zone DCC Vijay Kumar was hatching a conspiracy to implicate his son Rahil in the case for a mistake he did not commit. “If my son is at fault, I will accept even if he is hanged legally.

But he was not involved in the Jubilee Hills case,” Shakeel said. He also sought an inquiry by the CBI or a sitting judge into the whole matter.

Shakeel alleged that his son was being harassed due to political vendetta. “Rahil has been booked under 21 sections of the IPC in the hit and run case at Pragati Bhavan.

I request the Chief Minister to investigate the case in a transparent manner. An FIR was lodged against me even though my health was not good. I have been in politics for 25 years and have worked as an MLA for 10 years,” he said.

He claimed that his son was mentally disturbed and added that the police were threatening to kill his son. “He was admitted to the hospital under mental stress. DCP (West Zone), Panjagutta ACP, CI and Jubilee Hills CI should be held responsible if there is any harm done to my son Rahil.

“We will fight a legal battle against the cases filed against us. I have full faith in the judiciary,” he added.