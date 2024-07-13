NACS Invites Applications for Online Cyber Security Training

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS) is inviting applications from across Telangana State for its Government of India Certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking Courses Online Training.

This presents an excellent opportunity for individuals with qualifications ranging from Inter pass, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, to PG, to enhance their skills in the dynamic field of cyber security.

Participants can choose from various courses such as Cyber Security Officer, PG Certificate in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking.

These programs span from six months to a year, allowing ample time to delve deep into this intriguing subject. A notable feature of the initiative is the financial support available to a broad spectrum of candidates.

Eligible applicants including SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, Persons with Disabilities (PH), Women candidates, as well as Ex-Servicemen and their children, can avail a 50% fee reduction under the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a Government of India Certificate, acknowledging their proficiency in cyber security.

The demand for skilled cyber security professionals is burgeoning. According to Cyber Crime Magazine, major technology and IT/software companies in the U.S. are facing a significant shortage of talent, with an estimated 3.5 million cyber security job vacancies projected by 2025. This escalating demand underscores vast career opportunities in this field.

Graduates of these courses can anticipate diverse career prospects, including roles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, and Security Analyst, both domestically and internationally.

Eligible candidates are encouraged to embark on their career journey in cyber security at www.nationalcybersecurityindia.org before the July 20 deadline. For more information, contact 7893141797, advised Vimala Reddy, Director of the National Academy of Cyber Security.