EntertainmentTelangana

Nagarjuna and Chamundeshwari Nath Pay Respects to Actor Rajendra Prasad

Actor Nagarjuna and producer Chamundeshwari Nath visited veteran actor Rajendra Prasad to offer their condolences following the tragic loss of his daughter, Gayatri.

Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 15:30
Nagarjuna and Chamundeshwari Nath Pay Respects to Actor Rajendra Prasad
Nagarjuna and Chamundeshwari Nath Pay Respects to Actor Rajendra Prasad

Actor Nagarjuna and producer Chamundeshwari Nath visited veteran actor Rajendra Prasad to offer their condolences following the tragic loss of his daughter, Gayatri.

They paid tribute by offering flowers at Gayatri’s portrait and expressed their heartfelt sympathies to Rajendra Prasad and his family during this difficult time.

The untimely demise of Gayatri has left the film industry in mourning, with several prominent figures reaching out to extend their support and condolences to Rajendra Prasad’s family.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana10 October 2024 - 15:30

Related Articles

Telangana News | Iron Wire Found in Bourbon Biscuit

Telangana News | Iron Wire Found in Bourbon Biscuit

10 October 2024 - 16:26
Grand Trailer Launch of Tollywood Movie Daas Held in Hyderabad

Grand Trailer Launch of Tollywood Movie Daas Held in Hyderabad

10 October 2024 - 16:09
Telangana News | Rowdies Attack Excise Constables at Their Home

Telangana News | Rowdies Attack Excise Constables at Their Home

10 October 2024 - 16:01
Panchayat Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for Three Months

Panchayat Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Salaries for Three Months

10 October 2024 - 15:20
Back to top button