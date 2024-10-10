EntertainmentTelangana
Nagarjuna and Chamundeshwari Nath Pay Respects to Actor Rajendra Prasad
Actor Nagarjuna and producer Chamundeshwari Nath visited veteran actor Rajendra Prasad to offer their condolences following the tragic loss of his daughter, Gayatri.
They paid tribute by offering flowers at Gayatri’s portrait and expressed their heartfelt sympathies to Rajendra Prasad and his family during this difficult time.
The untimely demise of Gayatri has left the film industry in mourning, with several prominent figures reaching out to extend their support and condolences to Rajendra Prasad’s family.