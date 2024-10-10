Telangana

Nagarkurnool Medical College Draws Criticism for Displaying Incorrect Telangana Emblem

Syed Iftequar10 October 2024 - 02:00
Nagarkurnool’s Government Medical College is facing public outrage for using an emblem on its arch that differs from Telangana’s official state emblem. Netizens are expressing their frustration over this unauthorized emblem, criticizing both the medical institution and the government for the oversight.

The emblem on the arch of the Government Medical College, Nagarkurnool, does not match the officially sanctioned state emblem of Telangana. This discrepancy has sparked a wave of backlash, with people questioning how such an error was allowed to occur at a state-run institution.

Former digital media director Konatham Dileep voiced his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and Nagarkurnool District Collector, asking them to investigate the issue. He emphasized the importance of preserving the sanctity of the official state emblem, calling on authorities to take swift action.

