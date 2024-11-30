Nalgonda District Collector Suspends Principal of Tribal Welfare Girls’ School in Damarcherla

Nalgonda: The District Collector of Nalgonda, Tripathi, has suspended Kavitha, the principal of the Tribal Welfare Girls’ School in Damarcherla, citing negligence in duties and poor management of the school.

During an inspection, the Collector identified serious lapses, including the use of unhygienic cooking utensils for preparing food for students. Taking immediate action, the Collector ordered the suspension, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and adhering to standards in educational institutions.

The decision highlights the administration’s commitment to ensuring better conditions and accountability in schools across the district.