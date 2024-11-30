Telangana

Nalgonda District Collector Suspends Principal of Tribal Welfare Girls’ School in Damarcherla

The District Collector of Nalgonda, Tripathi, has suspended Kavitha, the principal of the Tribal Welfare Girls' School in Damarcherla, citing negligence in duties and poor management of the school.

Safiya Begum30 November 2024 - 18:36
Nalgonda District Collector Suspends Principal of Tribal Welfare Girls’ School in Damarcherla
Nalgonda District Collector Suspends Principal of Tribal Welfare Girls’ School in Damarcherla

Nalgonda: The District Collector of Nalgonda, Tripathi, has suspended Kavitha, the principal of the Tribal Welfare Girls’ School in Damarcherla, citing negligence in duties and poor management of the school.

During an inspection, the Collector identified serious lapses, including the use of unhygienic cooking utensils for preparing food for students. Taking immediate action, the Collector ordered the suspension, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and adhering to standards in educational institutions.

The decision highlights the administration’s commitment to ensuring better conditions and accountability in schools across the district.

Tags
Safiya Begum30 November 2024 - 18:36

Related Articles

Telangana govt considers removing two-children's criteria for rural local body polls

Telangana govt considers removing two-children’s criteria for rural local body polls

30 November 2024 - 19:54
Owaisi Urges Telangana Residents to Participate in 'Caste Census' for Welfare Programs

Owaisi Urges Telangana Residents to Participate in ‘Caste Census’ for Welfare Programs

30 November 2024 - 17:14
Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Trip Cancelled as Congress Leadership Opts for Bhatti Vikramarka

Revanth Reddy’s Delhi Trip Cancelled as Congress Leadership Opts for Bhatti Vikramarka

30 November 2024 - 17:08
New Power Connection Charges in Telangana Set to Increase

New Power Connection Charges in Telangana Set to Increase

30 November 2024 - 15:32
Back to top button