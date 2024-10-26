Nampally’s Locked and Dirty Toilets Highlight Failure of Swachh Bharat Mission in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission has significantly enhanced sanitation across India since its launch in 2014, particularly emphasizing the need for accessible toilets. However, in the Nampally Constituency of Hyderabad, a troubling situation persists: many public toilets remain locked, highlighting a failure in maintenance by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

As winter approaches, the lack of clean public facilities poses serious health challenges for commuters, especially vulnerable groups such as seniors, women, and children. These individuals often struggle to find adequate sanitation options, which can lead to significant health risks and discomfort.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a prominent social activist in Hyderabad, has called for immediate action from the Telangana government to address these pressing sanitation issues. He emphasized that access to clean and functional public toilets is crucial for the well-being of residents and commuters in the city.

Ali’s concerns reflect a growing sentiment among citizens who demand better infrastructure and maintenance of public facilities to ensure a healthier environment for all.