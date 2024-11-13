Narcotic Drugs worth Rs 7.17 crore destroyed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Drug Disposal Committee has destroyed 2,380 kg of Narcotic Drugs, worth about Rs 7.17 crore.

Under the leadership of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) Director Sandeep Shandilya, and supervision of Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, the Drug Disposal Committee destroyed narcotic drugs, seized in various cases, on Tuesday, a police release said here on Wednesday.

The destruction took place at GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt. Ltd., a Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility in Edulapally Village, Nandigama Mandal of Rangareddy District, on the outskirts of the city.

The drugs destroyed are Ganja – 2,286.679 kg; Ganja Plant – 354 grams; Ganja Chocolates – 45.769 kg; Hashish Oil – 8 liters 298 milliliters; MDMA – 87.518 grams; Cocaine – 72.97 grams; Charas – 26.756 kg; Alprazolam – 10.010 kg; Opium Poppy – 1.64 kg; Ganja Powder – 132 grams and LSD Blots – 8 units.

These narcotics pertain to 155 cases registered under the NDPS Act across the 5 zones of Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad, involving 31 police stations within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.