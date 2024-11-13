Hyderabad

Narcotic Drugs worth Rs 7.17 crore destroyed in Hyderabad

The Cyberabad Drug Disposal Committee has destroyed 2,380 kg of Narcotic Drugs, worth about Rs 7.17 crore.

Uma Devi13 November 2024 - 16:02
Narcotic Drugs worth Rs 7.17 crore destroyed in Hyderabad
Narcotic Drugs worth Rs 7.17 crore destroyed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Drug Disposal Committee has destroyed 2,380 kg of Narcotic Drugs, worth about Rs 7.17 crore.

Under the leadership of Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) Director Sandeep Shandilya, and supervision of Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, the Drug Disposal Committee destroyed narcotic drugs, seized in various cases, on Tuesday, a police release said here on Wednesday.

The destruction took place at GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt. Ltd., a Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility in Edulapally Village, Nandigama Mandal of Rangareddy District, on the outskirts of the city.

Also Read: Juhi Chawla’s 57th Birthday: From Miss India Crown to Silver Screen Success

The drugs destroyed are Ganja – 2,286.679 kg; Ganja Plant – 354 grams; Ganja Chocolates – 45.769 kg; Hashish Oil – 8 liters 298 milliliters; MDMA – 87.518 grams; Cocaine – 72.97 grams; Charas – 26.756 kg; Alprazolam – 10.010 kg; Opium Poppy – 1.64 kg; Ganja Powder – 132 grams and LSD Blots – 8 units.

These narcotics pertain to 155 cases registered under the NDPS Act across the 5 zones of Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad, involving 31 police stations within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

Tags
Uma Devi13 November 2024 - 16:02

Related Articles

HYDRA Visits Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Panic Spreads Over Possible Demolitions

HYDRA Visits Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Panic Spreads Over Possible Demolitions

13 November 2024 - 15:34
Hyderabad Pharma City in Limbo: Farmers Protest and Land Issues Escalate

Hyderabad Pharma City in Limbo: Farmers Protest and Land Issues Escalate

13 November 2024 - 15:13
Telangana Government Approves Lighting Project Around Historic Charminar

Telangana Government Approves Lighting Project Around Historic Charminar

13 November 2024 - 14:54
Police Brutally Thash Panshop Owner in Borabanda for Violating Shop Timings

Police Brutally Thash Panshop Owner in Borabanda for Violating Shop Timings

13 November 2024 - 12:24
Back to top button