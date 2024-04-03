NASA Discovers Earth-Like Planet That Gleams Similar to Moon

In a groundbreaking discovery, the American space agency NASA has unveiled a planet resembling Earth in a distant corner of space, exhibiting a luminosity akin to that of the moon. The revelation comes following observations made by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, shedding light on a rocky exoplanet orbiting a star named Trappist-1.

Initially, NASA’s space telescope had identified numerous rocky exoplanets in orbit around Trappist-1. However, it was only recently that the James Webb Space Telescope successfully gauged the temperature of one of these rocky exoplanets.

What kinds of planets could host alien life? @NASAWebb will help tackle this question by looking at TRAPPIST-1, a system of seven rocky planets orbiting a faint star: https://t.co/pDQFLyFokV



It's the 5th anniversary of the TRAPPIST-1 news, but there's more @NASAAstrobio to come! pic.twitter.com/e35ymHBULy — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2022

Dubbed TRAPPIST-1b, this celestial body, while shining like a moon, does not emit light itself, owing to a peculiar phenomenon. Dr. Pierre-Olivier Lagage, a researcher and co-author of the study, highlighted that this marks the first instance of emissions being detected from a rocky planet, signifying a significant milestone in astronomical research. TRAPPIST-1b has been found to possess an exceptionally high temperature of approximately 230 degrees Celsius.

Despite the possibility of lacking an atmosphere, NASA suggests that this planet may share similarities in size and light reception with other rocky planets within our solar system.

NASA shared a video showcasing the planet on their official Twitter page, emphasizing the potential implications for extraterrestrial life. Dr. Green, the head of NASA’s Astronomical Research Team, noted the unprecedented nature of this discovery, highlighting its potential to provide insights into the existence of life on this distant world.

TRAPPIST-1b is accompanied by seven other cooler planets orbiting the same star, offering a glimmer of hope for further exploration and understanding of distant planetary systems.

As scientists delve deeper into the mysteries of the cosmos, discoveries such as TRAPPIST-1b serve as reminders of the vastness and complexity of the universe, fueling aspirations for future exploration and discovery.