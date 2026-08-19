Nasr Boys School Gachibowli Holds 27th Investiture and Sports Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: Nasr Boys School, Gachibowli, Cyberabad, hosted its XXVII Investiture Ceremony and Sports Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

The event was organised with enthusiasm and grandeur, marking an important occasion in the school’s annual calendar. The ceremony brought together the school leadership, faculty members and students to celebrate the assumption of responsibilities by the newly appointed student leaders and the beginning of the school’s sports activities.

The Investiture Ceremony is an important part of the school’s academic year, providing students with an opportunity to take on leadership responsibilities and demonstrate discipline, commitment and a sense of responsibility towards their school community.

The occasion was attended by senior members of the Nasr Education Society and the school administration.

Nawab Mir Khutubuddin Khan, Chairman, Nasr Education Society, felicitated Mr. Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed, Principal, Nasr Boys School.

The ceremony was also attended by Begum Salwa Khan, Member, Board of Directors; Mr. Mir Mohiuddin, Director Academics, Nasr Education Society; Mr. Mir Jamaluddin Hammad, Principal, Nasr School; and Executive Director – Finance, along with members of the school community.

The Sports Opening Ceremony further added to the spirit of the occasion, highlighting the importance of sports, teamwork, discipline and healthy competition in the overall development of students.

The combined celebration of leadership and sports reflected the school’s emphasis on nurturing students not only academically but also through leadership opportunities, physical fitness and extracurricular activities.