Telangana

National Integration Day: KTR and Team Honor Telangana Talli with Flag Hoisting and Ritual Offerings

KTR hoisted the national flag to honor the day and led a special ceremony where the statue of Telangana Talli was offered milk abhishekam (a traditional ritual of pouring milk over a deity’s statue).

Safiya Begum
271 1 minute read
National Integration Day: KTR and Team Honor Telangana Talli with Flag Hoisting and Ritual Offerings
National Integration Day: KTR and Team Honor Telangana Talli with Flag Hoisting and Ritual Offerings

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Integration Day on September 17, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), along with other leaders, marked the day with great respect and patriotism at the Telangana Bhavan.

KTR hoisted the national flag to honor the day and led a special ceremony where the statue of Telangana Talli was offered milk abhishekam (a traditional ritual of pouring milk over a deity’s statue).

This act symbolized their reverence for the motherland and Telangana’s cultural pride.

Several prominent leaders from the BRS Party were present during the ceremony, which was held with much enthusiasm.

The event commemorated the historical significance of Telangana’s integration into the Indian Union and highlighted the region’s cultural identity and unity.

Tags
Safiya Begum
271 1 minute read

Related Articles

'I am not farmhouse CM, have no ego to visit Delhi', says Telangana CM

‘I am not farmhouse CM, have no ego to visit Delhi’, says Telangana CM

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy greet PM Modi on birthday

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Kishan Reddy greet PM Modi on birthday

Telangana Celebrates September 17 as 'People's Governance Day,' A Symbol of Unity and Public Administration

Telangana Celebrates September 17 as ‘People’s Governance Day,’ A Symbol of Unity and Public Administration

Students Protest Against Poor Food Quality at BC Gurukula Girls' School in Haliya

Students Protest Against Poor Food Quality at BC Gurukula Girls’ School in Haliya

Back to top button