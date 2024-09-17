National Integration Day: KTR and Team Honor Telangana Talli with Flag Hoisting and Ritual Offerings

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Integration Day on September 17, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), along with other leaders, marked the day with great respect and patriotism at the Telangana Bhavan.

KTR hoisted the national flag to honor the day and led a special ceremony where the statue of Telangana Talli was offered milk abhishekam (a traditional ritual of pouring milk over a deity’s statue).

This act symbolized their reverence for the motherland and Telangana’s cultural pride.

Several prominent leaders from the BRS Party were present during the ceremony, which was held with much enthusiasm.

The event commemorated the historical significance of Telangana’s integration into the Indian Union and highlighted the region’s cultural identity and unity.