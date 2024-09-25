National Lok Adalat Scheduled for September 28, 2024, in Telangana

In a significant initiative aimed at expediting justice, the National Lok Adalat will be held on September 28, 2024, across the state of Telangana.

This event, directed by the National Legal Services Authority, will facilitate the settlement of various civil cases and compoundable criminal cases, both pre-litigation and pending litigation.

Under the esteemed leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Justice and the Patron-in-Chief, along with the Hon’ble Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat will take place in all courts statewide.

Participants can benefit from this service without incurring any fees, as the Lok Adalat aims to make justice accessible to all.

Any court fees already paid in pending cases will be refunded if settlements are reached during the Lok Adalat, with no option for appeal against its decisions.

The general public is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to resolve their disputes efficiently, utilizing both physical and virtual platforms.

Individuals interested in settling their cases should reach out to the Chairman or Secretary of their District Legal Services Authority, located at Nyaya Seva Sadan in the District Court complex, or contact the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or court.

This National Lok Adalat represents a crucial step toward a more amicable and speedy resolution of legal matters for the residents of Telangana.