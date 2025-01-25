National Voters’ Day: PM Modi Celebrates India’s Vibrant Democracy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of National Voters’ Day, calling it a celebration of India’s vibrant democracy.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister underscored the significance of every citizen’s right to vote and the pivotal role of participation in shaping the nation’s future.

PM Modi’s Message on National Voters’ Day

On the occasion, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its unwavering efforts to strengthen the democratic process. “National Voters’ Day is about celebrating our vibrant democracy and empowering every citizen to exercise their right to vote.

It highlights the importance of participation in shaping the nation’s future. We laud the Election Commission of India for their exemplary efforts in this regard,” he wrote on social media.

The Prime Minister also used the platform to reflect on the historical significance of the day, marking the foundation of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950.

He recalled the challenges faced during India’s first general elections in 1951-1952, when doubts were raised about the sustainability of democracy in the country.

“Some people were skeptical, whether the country’s democracy will survive,” PM Modi said, adding, “India is the mother of democracy.”

The Historical Context and Evolution of Democracy

National Voters’ Day serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of India’s democratic framework. During his address, PM Modi highlighted the progress made over the decades in consolidating democracy in the country.

He pointed out how the Election Commission has consistently modernized its processes and utilized technological innovations to enhance transparency and efficiency in elections.

“The commission has used the power of technology to strengthen people’s power,” he remarked, commending the ECI’s role in ensuring free and fair elections across the nation.

PM Modi’s Appeal to Citizens

In a heartfelt appeal to the citizens, the Prime Minister urged everyone to participate in the democratic process by voting in large numbers.

“I urge the countrymen to vote in large numbers and participate in the country’s democratic processes and also strengthen this process,” he said in a video post that was part of his popular “Mann ki Baat” radio show.

What is National Voters’ Day?

National Voters’ Day, celebrated on January 25 annually, marks the establishment of the Election Commission of India. The day was first observed in 2011, with the primary objective of encouraging voter participation and maximizing voter enrollment, particularly among first-time voters.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, this day is aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of voting and promoting informed participation in the electoral process.

It is an occasion to acknowledge the role of voters in a democracy and to motivate citizens to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

Election Commission’s Efforts in Strengthening Democracy

Over the years, the Election Commission of India has introduced several initiatives to make the voting process more inclusive and accessible.

From technological advancements like EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails) to awareness campaigns targeting new voters, the ECI has consistently worked to uphold the integrity of elections.

The commission’s efforts to modernize the electoral process have been instrumental in building trust among citizens. PM Modi praised these initiatives, emphasizing that the ECI’s work has strengthened the foundation of India’s democracy.

Celebrating India’s Democratic Spirit

As India observes National Voters’ Day, it serves as a powerful reminder of the nation’s democratic ideals and the collective responsibility of its citizens to uphold them.

The day not only celebrates the achievements of the Election Commission but also reiterates the importance of voting as a cornerstone of democracy.

With National Voters’ Day being a platform to encourage voter awareness and participation, PM Modi’s message resonates deeply, urging citizens to actively engage in the democratic process and contribute to shaping the nation’s future.

As the country moves forward, the celebration of National Voters’ Day will continue to inspire millions to recognize their role in building a stronger, more inclusive democracy.