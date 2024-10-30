Nationwide Bomb Threat Wave Hits Shamsabad Airport; 100 Flights Receive Calls and Emails

Hyderabad: In the last few days, aircraft across the country have been receiving bomb threat calls. In a fresh development, Shamshabad airport also received threat calls. The Air India and IndiGo flights received bomb threat calls.

The police and other concerned authorities were alerted following the threat calls. Inspections were carried out on three flights.

Four days ago, the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad received a bomb threat call. An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was allegedly threatened by unidentified persons, who called up the airline staff and threatened them that a bomb had been planted in the flight.

Alerted at the call, the CISF security personnel carried out a check on the aircraft. All the 130 passengers on board the plane were offloaded and checked. The passengers are panicking as the latest bomb threat calls have been received again.

Officials and police have launched an investigation into the bomb threat calls. Passengers are in a state of panic as such calls are frequent across the country. Officials, however, said the passengers need to be brave and added that there was no need to panic. The officials are investigating about the makers of the hoax calls.

Various flights from India have received more than 100 threat calls in the span of a week. The Central government is very angry over this. It has asked X and Meta management to cooperate with them in tracing about the fake bomb threat callers.

It also asked the X management to inform what action had been taken against those who are making such posts on social media. Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu also said those involved in the threats would be included in the no-flying list and changes will be made in the law accordingly.

On Tuesday alone, 100 Indian Airlines flights received the threat calls and e-mails, the aviation officials said. In the last 16 days, 510 national and international flights have received the threats on social media platforms.