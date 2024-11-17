Navjot Singh Sidhu Will Return to The Kapil Sharma Show on One Condition

In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu made a special appearance as a guest, but the highlight of the episode was his interaction with host Kapil Sharma. Sidhu expressed his willingness to return as a permanent guest for the next season of the popular comedy show – but with one condition: Archana Puran Singh must be seated beside him.

During the episode, Sidhu, known for his energetic and humorous persona, compared The Kapil Sharma Show to a beautiful bouquet, stating that each “flower” (cast member) has a unique fragrance. “God created it, it’s a bouquet. It’s got a wonderful fragrance, and every flower has a unique fragrance. Before I die, I wish to see all these flowers together again, along with Archana,” Sidhu shared emotionally.

Kapil Sharma responded playfully, referring to Sidhu as the “flower pot” of the show, and jokingly added that it would be great to have Sidhu back for the next season. The studio audience, in true Kapil Sharma Show fashion, cheered enthusiastically at the prospect of Sidhu’s return.

However, Sidhu remained firm on his condition for coming back – that Archana Puran Singh, who replaced him on the show in 2019, must continue to be a part of the show. “I will come back when she is sitting next to me,” Sidhu stated.

Sidhu had exited The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 following controversial remarks regarding the Pulwama attack. Reflecting on his departure, Sidhu mentioned on The Grain Talk Show that his exit was due to “political reasons” and other factors, but emphasized his desire for the show’s team to reunite. “The bouquet fell apart, and I have a wish that it must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate,” Sidhu said, praising Kapil Sharma’s genius and acknowledging the continued success of the show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix, where it continues to entertain viewers with its comedic sketches and celebrity guests. If Sidhu’s condition is met, fans may soon see the reunion they’ve been waiting for!